James Blunt has a new name after losing a bet with fans. The singer-songwriter has made a bet like this before, after the anniversary re-issue of his debut album, Back to Bedlam, in 2024. He bet fans that he’d legally change his name to Blunty McBluntface if the re-issue reached No. 1 on the U.K. charts. Luckily for Blunt, the album only hit No. 7.

However, this time his fans followed through. Blunt promised to change his name to Ryan Air if his latest album Airplane Mode made it to No. 1. As of November 13, 2026, Airplane Mode crowned the U.K. Album chart. It became Blunt’s first U.K. No. 1 album in 19 years, and James Blunt subsequently became Ryan Air.

Videos by VICE

He posted the evidence of the name change on Instagram. Or, at least his official request to change his name. He submitted a deed poll application to change his legal name from James Hillier Blount to Ryan Bel Air. Prior to that, he teased the change with a video of himself receiving a threatening phone call from Irish airline Ryanair.

But the ridiculousness doesn’t stop there. There’s another layer to this bet, and another player who now goes by the name James Blunt. That’s right; as James Blunt becomes Ryan Air, writer Alan Pender (aka Joe Bangles) becomes James Blunt.

Online Cheese Connoisseur Finally Learns James Blunt’s Favorite Cheese After Six Years of Persistence and a Name Change

Alan Pender had been hounding James Blunt online for six years trying to find out his favorite cheese. Under the Twitter/X handle Joe Bangles, he contacted celebrities and other notable figures simply to ask their favorite cheese. This endeavor began around 2020 as a way to pass the time stuck inside. But it evolved into a huge part of Pender’s life.

He’s since learned about many different cheeses, some surprising celebrity favorites, and also who absolutely loathes cheese. But James Blunt was his white cheddar whale, so to speak. Pender wrote about the experience of learning Blunt’s favorite cheese in a Metro UK article, and the story spans six years of perseverance.

Finally, with Blunt’s new album at the top of the charts and a new bet in place, Pender saw a golden opportunity. “I would give £1,000 of my own money to a charity of his choice and change my name to James Blunt. All he had to do was tell me his favorite cheese,” Pender wrote.

As of November 17, 2026, Pender and his followers have raised £4,500 for Blue Marine Foundation. But crucially, he also finally learned James Blunt’s favorite cheese. Délice de Bourgogne, he revealed; a decadent, soft cheese. But if that’s James Blunt’s favorite cheese, is it also Ryan Air’s favorite? Maybe Pender will have an easier time getting an answer to that question.

Photo by Martin Grimes/Getty Images