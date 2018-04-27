James Cameron Says Men Should Eat Vegan to Get Better Boners

James Cameron seems to want everyone to know that his penis is in fantastic shape. The 63-year-old director of some of the biggest flicks of the past 35 years, from Titanic to Avatar, is promoting his new documentary by talking about the below-the-belt benefits of a plant-based diet, and also by reminding everyone that he’s a vegan, too. The unspoken connection between those two statements? His rock hard D.

Cameron is the executive producer of The Game Changers, a documentary that attempts to debunk the ideas that plant-based diets are low in protein or are poor choices for men who’d like to look like Muscle & Fitness cover models. “Headed by former UFC champion James Wilks, it sets out to convince the most stereotypically red-blooded carnivores that veganism is not just healthy and environmentally friendly, but actively macho, with a predominantly male ensemble of athletes and hardmen lined up to assert that it’s not just easy being green, but tough too,” Variety writes in its review of the fim.

And, in addition to Wilks, it also enlists Olympians, bodybuilders, strongman competitors, and OG Muscle & Fitness icon Arnold Schwarzenegger to talk about their own meat-free muscle gains.

In an interview with the Toronto Star, Cameron talked about the film’s most buzzed about sequence, which he calls “the peter meter scene.” In it, three men are tested by Dr. Aaron Spitz, a urologist and the author of The Penis Book, and are equipped with a device that measures the length and girth of their penises. The data indicates that all of them enjoyed better erections after eating plant-based meals than they had after eating meat-heavy ones. “I’d love to put Viagra out of business, just by spreading the word on plant-based eating,” Cameron said.

PETA has spent several years insisting that eating meat can cause erectile dysfunction, even putting up billboards that read “Meat Interrupts Your Sex Life”—but are they right? Erm, maybe.

According to Men’s Journal , researchers at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia examined the cholesterol levels and sex lives of 3,250 men over age 24. They found that as a guy’s cholesterol went up, so did his likelihood of experiencing ED. Those with cholesterol counts above 240 were almost twice as likely to say that they suffered from erectile issues.

“Most men know that saturated fat and cholesterol narrow the arteries that nourish the heart and increase risk of heart attack,” Dr. Shari Lieberman told the magazine. “But they also narrow the arteries that carry blood into the penis, which contributes to erectile dysfunction.”

Back to Cameron, he told the Star that he and his fifth wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, went vegan six years ago, and she will soon release a book about plant-based eating. “I believe in [veganism] completely,” he said.

Weirdly, after hearing him talk about that “peter meter,” we’re really not hungry for anything.