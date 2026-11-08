James Cameron’s ‘The Abyss’ Has a Hidden NSFW Moment You Probably Never Noticed

The special edition of James Cameron’s The Abyss is hiding a pretty hilarious secret. Those who’ve compared that cut to the theatrical version will recall that a more noteworthy segment Cameron added to the later release was the tidal wave sequence. Test audiences weren’t happy with it and Cameron wasn’t satisfied with how the special effects turned out, so he dropped it prior to the film’s premiere. Barry Diller, who was the head of 20th Century Fox at the time, even told Cameron that it was “too much movie.”

A couple of years later, Cameron decided to restore the footage for home video. This was, in part, thanks to the CGI tools that were developed for Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Toward the end of the movie, we finally got to see the aforementioned tidal wave. And at one point, it appears as though it’s about to crash down onto a beach full of people:

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An Extra Was Caught Pantsing Another Actor in This Scene From ‘The Abyss’

Notice anything weird in that clip, other than the whole tsunami freezing in place thing? OK, why don’t you go ahead and rewatch it, but this time keep an eye on the bottom lefthand portion of the screen. Feel free to scroll back down here afterward, unless that visual was all you were looking for out of this article, of course.

So, yeah, I think everybody’s in agreement that we just saw a dude getting pantsed during one of the most dramatic scenes in the movie. That would seemingly indicate that this wasn’t a scripted gag, but you know what? Let’s take a quick peek at that screenplay and…yup, just as we expected: not a single mention of a guy’s fully-exposed cheeks in there.

In conclusion, it’s a safe bet that Cameron was so focused on getting the CGI right for that sequence that he completely missed the perfectly-executed prank that was sitting right in front of him.