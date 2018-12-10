James Comey says “we have to make sure the lies stop” and get Trump out of office in 2020

James Comey, the former FBI director and favorite target of President Trump, said Sunday night that voters must “use every breath we have to make sure the lies stop on January 20, 2021” — meaning make sure Trump doesn’t get re-elected.



Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017, said Democrats “have to win” in 2020 as part of a talk with Nicolle Wallace, the host of MSNBC’s “Deadline White House,” at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

He went on to say that Trump’s actions are “certainly close” to making him an unindicted co-conspirator in Robert Mueller’s investigation sprawling investigation.



Comey said Trump’s tweets in the past few weeks — attacking opponents like Comey and Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney — could amount to witness tampering.



On Friday, Comey testified before two House committees about Hillary Clinton’s emails and the ongoing Russia probe. Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday that Comey had “lied the most to Congress in one day.” Trump continued the attack Monday morning, writing that Comey’s testimony produced no “smocking gun” about Russia and described Cohen’s illegal payments to silence two women about affairs as a “simple private transaction”. Federal prosecutors with the Southern District of New York have said in recent filings that those payments amount to violations of campaign finance law. And pundit prosecutors have described it as perpetrating fraud on the American people.

Leakin’ James Comey must have set a record for who lied the most to Congress in one day. His Friday testimony was so untruthful! This whole deal is a Rigged Fraud headed up by dishonest people who would do anything so that I could not become President. They are now exposed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2018

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

“I don’t know how the special counsel thinks about it. But if I were a prosecutor, and a public figure started attacking the credibility of one of my witnesses in a pending investigation, that’s something that I would look at very closely,” Comey said, according to NBC.

Former FBI Director James Comey talks backstage before a panel discussion about his book 'A Higher Loyalty' on June 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.