James Deen Accused of Rape and Assault by Six Women

Two more women have accused James Deen of violating their boundaries while shooting a porn scene and another has alleged that James Deen raped her at a party. The new accusations come after Stoya claimed Deen raped her on Twitter. Following her public accusation, performers Tori Lux and Ashley Fires also alleged Deen had sexually assaulted them. Porn industry giants, like sex toy retailer Doc Johnson and Kink.com, have subsequently cut ties with Deen.

Earlier today, porn stars Amber Rayne and Kora Peters told the Daily Beast that Deen had also allegedly assaulted them. During an anal scene, Rayne claims, Deen became aggressive. “I was punched in the face while he was still in my ass and then he starts going crazy on my butt—extreme, brutally fucking it,” she alleges in the Daily Beast interview. “He just starts shoving things in to the point where he ripped it and I bled everywhere. There was so much blood I couldn’t finish the scene.” She told the Daily Beast that she had to get stitches following the incident.

Peters told the same publication about an alleged non-consensual encounter she had with Deen during a shoot. She claims she explicitly told Deen she refused to have anal sex, but Deen allegedly crossed that boundary anyway. “James [Deen] kept trying to get inside my ass but I kept pushing him away, so he choked me, then he slammed my face down into the couch and forced himself in my ass anyway,” she told the Daily Beast. “The crew all high-fived him and told him what a great job he did getting an anal scene for the price of a boy/girl scene.” Peters claims that when she tried to tell her agent about the alleged assault he said that she “should feel honored that James wanted me so badly because he was one of the best male performers.”

In a statement to Broadly, Peters claimed she had previously done an anal scene with Deen, after which she told her agent to put the act on her “no list.” “We had to shoot the scene twice because I was crying and we had to start over. After that experience I never wanted to do another anal scene again. I never did another anal scene in the five years after that scene,” she told Broadly. That is until Deen allegedly forced himself upon her during what she claims was supposed to be a vanilla boy/girl scene.

“He forced himself in my ass knowing it was in my ‘no list’ because of him,” Peters said.

The LAist reports a third woman, who asked the LAist identify her as T.M., has also accused Deen of rape. According to the LAist, she claims the alleged incident happened at a Las Vegas hotel party. “I’d been drinking with my coworkers and friends, and I wandered up to a party in a suite not really knowing what it was. As soon as I walked [into the party], Deen saw me. He didn’t say anything. He grabbed me in front of the entire party and took me into a side room,” T.M. told the LAist. “I definitely said, ‘No,’ but I was also super scared. There was a crowd of his friends and fans [in the room]. He forced me to [perform oral sex on him] and had sex with me. As soon as he was done, he walked away. I was kind of in shock and I was embarrassed, so I just left, and I didn’t tell anyone.”

James Deen did not respond to Broadly’s request for comment. On Twitter he has called the allegations against him “false and defamatory.”