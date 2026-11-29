The therapy sequences on The Sopranos—featuring Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco)—were often very serious, but according to Bracco, the mood behind the scenes could sometimes be the exact opposite. For example, in the book Gandolfini: Jim, Tony, and the Life of a Legend, Bracco revealed that when it came time to film her parts of their on-screen conversations, Gandolfini had a tendency to mess with her. This would occasionally involve him dancing and acting “crazy” to try and get Bracco to break. “He was a pain in my a**…Mooning occurred. He had an a** the size of Staten Island,” she recalled.

However, while appearing on the Gangster Goddess Broad-cast in 2020, hosted by her Sopranos co-star Drea de Matteo and Chris Kushner, Bracco pointed out that Gandolfini wasn’t the only one playing pranks during production. As Bracco tells it, she once arranged to have a fart machine rigged up under her chair. Set dresser Jeffrey Marchetti was in on the gag and planned to operate the machine using a remote control. Bracco then proceeded to lay the groundwork for the joke.

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“I said to [Gandolfini], ‘Listen, I don’t feel good. I don’t know what I ate. I did something, I’m sweating, I’m not good, but I’m here. I’m gonna go lie down before we go,’” Bracco explained. “So I set it up—my stomach is killing me…the whole thing,” she continued. “With Marchetti, I would [clench up], and he would press the button. So [Gandolfini] finally said, ‘You’re f—king around with me,’ and he grabs me and he takes my chair and he lifts up the cushion—but there’s nothing there!”

Another time, Bracco took fellow cast member Annabella Sciorra’s hair extensions and put them on the outside of her pantyhose to make it look like her pubic hair was exposed. “I laughed my head off,” Bracco remembered. “[Gandolfini] looked at me like, ‘What the f—k?’” She went on to say, “I had everybody in on it. I had [the hair and makeup team] in on it. I put ‘em in the front, we made sure it was long enough so that it was sticking out of my skirt.”

You can listen to Bracco recount the stories for yourself below.