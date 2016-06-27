James Harden Clowns Kid at His Basketball Camp

Over the weekend at the James Harden Basketball ProCamp, the Rockets guard made an appearance to simultaneously make and ruin one kid’s day. Harden played a quick little game of one-on-one with one camper and thoroughly undressed him to the delight of pretty much everyone, including the kid and Harden himself.

For some reason, the kid was locked in on Harden’s eyes as Harden dribbled in front of him. After one quick swipe at the ball, Harden tossed the ball over his back, which went over the kid’s head. The kid had no idea that he was being slow-cooked until he heard the ball bounce behind him. Harden stepped around him, dunked and then celebrated with the rest of the camp as the kid became a walking shoulder-shrug emoji. It’s a lesson in defense from perhaps the unlikeliest of sources, but now the kid knows: you don’t watch the ball and you don’t watch the eyes—always follow the hips, no one is going anywhere without them.

