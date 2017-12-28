James Harden Will Wear ‘Free Meek’ Sneakers on Court Tonight

Meek Mill is still in prison. Despite his sentence relying on a 10-year-old conviction, despite his parole officer and the district attorney recommending that he not be incarcerated, and despite an FBI investigation into the conduct of sentencing judge Genece Brinkley, Meek could spend between two and four years locked up. As our own Lawrence Burney wrote early last month, Meek’s case is a microcosm of the American penal system’s deeply rooted injustices: “Many of us are aware of these racial disparities in the US penal system, but something about seeing these incidents tightly boxed in together magnifies just how absurd it all is.”



The #FreeMeek campaign to have the rapper released from prison has gone beyond hip-hop, and tonight it will appear on national television. James Harden of the Houston Rockets will wear ‘Free Meek’ sneakers during tonight’s nationally televised game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Exclusive: James Harden to wear 'Free Meek Mill' sneakers on Thursday https://t.co/PW5hTqsHNM pic.twitter.com/KHpLkDNy8G — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) December 27, 2017

Harden visited Meek at the State Correctional Institution in Chester, PA on Tuesday and posted a note to Instagram Live after: “Got a chance to see my bro @meekmill today. His spirit is high and hopefully we can get him out by February.” Harden added that Meek Mill would have new music ready upon his release.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.