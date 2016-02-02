James K Plots a Dreamlike Debut LP on Dial, 1080p, and Her Own She Rocks! Label

New York producer, vocalist, and visual artist James K has announced her long-awaited first LP, entitled PET. Hamburg label Dial and Jamie Krasner’s own She Rocks! imprint will co-release the album, while Vancouver label 1080p will deliver a special tape edition featuring additional bonus tracks and interludes. PET follows up a handful of EPs and singles that Krasner has either self-released or presented through UNO NYC, as well as two releases as one half of SETH, her project with fellow New York oddball Gobby.

For the occasion of this announcement, the artist has also shared a teaser for a track called “SOKIT” on SoundCloud, which seems to be a newly-mastered version of a track originally released last year on the “SOKIT To Me Baby” single for UNO. Stretched themselves around a hiss-laden, barely-there keyboard melody, her approach to vocals here is very free, using jazz-esque phrasings to stretch tones and vowels across more beats than you’re used to on a techno-backed track. All in all it’s quite beautiful, and we can’t wait to hear the whole record—be sure to pick it up when it’s out April 14. Revisit James K’s contribution to Maggie Lee’s Mommy soundtrack here.

