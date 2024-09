James Rodriguez opened scoring for Real Madrid in the 44th minute against Almeria with an absolute firecracker off the volley. Minutes away from halftime, disaster struck for Almeria when a ball in was headed directly into the ground and just sort of hung around in the air like a big, juicy goal waiting to happen and James obliged, with authority.

As always, we invite you to listen to Ray Hudson, who may have shredded his own eardrums with the call.

Videos by VICE

ABSOLUTE HAMMER BLOW BY @jamesrodriguez. Take a bow all of Colombia! 1-0 #beINLaLiga http://t.co/Td7ztYS8qd

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 29, 2015

[beIN]