James Van Der Beek Will Play Diplo in a New Viceland Show

James Van Der Beek will write and star in a new comedy series, called What Would Diplo Do?, as none other than the (in)famous Major Lazer co-founder and Mad Decent boss himself. Viceland has commissioned six episodes of the show to air later in 2017, and it’s based on a premise originally explored in a short promo video produced for the Mad Decent Block Party last year, called “Day In the Life of Diplo.”

The clip saw Van Der Beek perform as an oblivious jock DJ giving the viewer a tour of his content production compound, and we must say he did the role justice. Vicelandtold Deadline that the show will be something like “Louie meets WorldStar HipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap.”

Videos by VICE

“The show doesn’t take itself too serious but it’s not cynical,” said Van Der Beek. “I’ve enjoyed deconstructing my own image quite a bit over the years [on shows like Don’t Trust the B—-], but to have the chance to do it with a global megastar like Diplo who’s letting us to do something fun and ridiculous that few people have the balls to allow is crazy.”



Viceland co-president Spike Jonze said: “When James was in the office a few weeks ago, he told me the story lines he had sketched out, they were, of course, funny; one even got me emotional which made it that much more funny.”



Production on WWDD is set to begin next month; it will be fully scripted, but allow room for the actors to improv. It is executive produced by Van Der Beek and Diplo himself.

If you’re looking for more Diplo parody, Instagram celebrity The Fat Jewish has a Major Lazer parody band that he’s about to take on tour.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

