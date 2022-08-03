Jamie Foxx’s Sunglasses Are (Actually) Affordable Ray-Ban Dupes

I sat on my shades the other day, which was very inconvenient timing, considering it’s the middle of summer. And, as much as I hate to admit it, I’m super prone to these kinds of mishaps, so I was looking for a replacement pair that I wouldn’t have to feel too guilty about forgetting in the back of a Lyft or damaging one way or another. Enter Jamie Foxx: legendary comedian, musician, and… fashionista?

The actor joined forces with Hollywood it-girls Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld in 2016 to create Privé Revaux, a line of luxury shades and frames that people can (actually) afford. These sunglasses have been seen on Jack Harlow on the cover of Teen Vogue, on JLo being stalked by the paps, and—obviously—on the co-founders themselves. The shades all come with a 100% UVA- and UVB-blocking coating, the readers block blue light from those nasty screens, and all of the glasses are très chic—plus, they’re all 20% off right now with code 20PLUS. Here are a few of our favorites from the line, from dramatic cat eyes to futuristic aviators.

The Matrix Sunglasses

These simple frames are bold, heavy-duty, and bring all the 90’s nostalgia. They’re actually the pair I picked as a replacement for my late thrifted Ray-Bans (RIP), and they are honestly better quality, IMHO. The rose-gold, stainless-steel rims are uber-shiny and thick, and the polarized rectangular lenses block both UVA and UVB rays as well as blue light.

The Victoria Sunglasses

This definitely isn’t the same Victoria from Twilight, but whoever they are, they’ve got hangover shades locked down. On those mornings where the sun makes you wince like a vampire, the ginormous lenses provide some extra sun protection for the thinner, more sensitive skin around your eyes, and bring some drama to any outfit.

The Chosen Sunglasses

The Chosen Sunglasses sport rounded, hexagonal rimless lenses with a gradient tint. The geometric design is simple—but definitely not boring. These shades are perfect for the subtly funky peeps out there.

The Bijou Sunglasses

Your classic aviators just got a futuristic upgrade in the Bijou Sunglasses. These scratch-resistant shades are your staple edgy accessory that will have everyone asking who you are and where you got ‘em.

The Bobby Sunglasses

For your everyday, lightweight catchall frames, the Bobby Sunglasses are the way to go. They’re classic round-bottomed shades, and come in four different color options, so they’ll go with literally everything.

The Low-Key Sunglasses

These aptly named ocean-blue cateye frames scream, “I’m calm and collected, but I’m still a good time.” They’re polarized, super clear, and the sharp angular shape gives a little edge to the cool blue rims.

The entire Privé Revaux collection is available for purchase on the brand’s website.

