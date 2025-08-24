Jamie Hayter Returns at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

The O2 Arena in London, England, got a taste of Hayterade at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door with the return of Jamie Hayter.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion hasn’t wrestled since May’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament final due to injury. She suffered a defeat by Mercedes Mone. At Forbidden Door, Queen Aminata and Thekla battled down the entrance ramp following their Zero Hour tag match. The rest of the Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue) came to the aid of Thekla. With Queen Aminata outnumbered, Hayter made the save and ran the group off.

Videos by VICE

Ahead of All In Texas, AEW CEO Tony Khan discussed how Hayter’s injury changed the women’s division. He noted that one star that stepped up was Queen Aminata. “There are some matches that I would like to have announced. And there’s a bit of a domino effect in these things,” Khan said. “We had a couple of injuries in AEW that changed the flow of things. Just to be transparent, with Jamie Hayter being out longer than I would like in AEW, I made some call-ups and changed the roles of some people.”

Hayter returned to AEW last summer after over a year away battling through injuries. In May she admitted that the injury “spooked” her, having no idea if she’d ever return to the ring.

“The injury, it rattled my whole world,” Hayter told Justin Barrasso of Undisputed. “I truly didn’t know how long I was going to be out or if I could even come back to wrestling. Even after I came back, I didn’t feel right. I don’t mean physically. It’s just the injury spooked me, it affected my confidence. I’ve been back for eight months, and now I’m finally starting to feel like myself again. When I’m in the ring, I know who I am again.”

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on Forbidden Door.