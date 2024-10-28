London ‘Grate Cheese Robbery’ Scams $400,000 in High-End Cheddar 

On Instagram, the British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver detailed a mysterious cheese robbery that pocketed nearly $400,000 worth of cheese from Neal’s Yard Dairy, an artisanal cheese seller in London—a crime that he says could create “a significant gap in the artisanal cheese market.” Not gouda!!!

Oliver, a TV star also known as “The Naked Chef” for his stripped-down approach to cooking, captioned the post: “THE GRATE CHEESE ROBBERY!”

“In a shocking turn of events, Neal’s Yard Dairy has fallen victim to a brazen heist of epic proportions,” the caption continued. “A staggering 22 tonnes of premium Cheddar, worth £300,000 [around $390,000], have vanished, leaving the cheese world reeling.”

Allegedly, the group of robbers posed as a wholesale supplier to a French retailer, fooling Neal’s Yard Dairy into shipping them valuable artisanal cheddar from three cheese makers: Westcombe, Pitchfork Cheddars, and the entire annual production of Hafod from West Wales.

Unfortunately, the cheese has since disappeared, and Neal’s hasn’t been paid for it.

“Neal’s Yard Dairy, known for their 45-year legacy of championing British cheese, has already paid the £300,000 owed to the cheesemakers for the stolen goods,” Oliver revealed. “This act showcases the company’s commitment to their partners, even in adversity.”

That’s a ton of good cheese off the market—and a big hit for the company.

“As the world’s most consumed cheese type, Cheddar’s theft affects Neal’s Yard Dairy’s exports to 20 countries,” he said. “The company is working with police to solve the case and calls on the public for information. Cheese enthusiasts are advised to be wary of suspiciously large quantities of premium Cheddar on the black market.”

So, as enticing as it might be to purchase cheaper cheese, you might want to steer clear of these scammers’ sales and report anything suspicious.

“Remember, if the deal seems too gouda to be true, it probably is!” Oliver concluded in his caption. “Let’s find these cheese stealers.”