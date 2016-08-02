Jamie Oliver Says He Wants to Be Cremated In a Pizza Oven When He Dies

Oh, Jamie.

Everyone’s favourite cheeky chappy with the lubbly jubbly cookery shows and endearing, triple-exclamation mark Instagram posts has revealed in a new interview with The Daily Mail‘s Weekend magazine, that he would like to be cremated in a wood-fired pizza oven when he dies.

Because what else would do for the Naked Chef?

Oliver’s got the service all mapped out, too. As well as planning for his wife Jools and children to make speeches, he told The Daily Mail: “Jamie Cullum would sing Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ On A Prayer,’ then I’d be burnt in a wood oven—I’ve got to keep it culinary!”

We don’t know what’s more disturbing—Cullum doing Bon Jovi or Oliver baking in the background. Or planning your funeral out to such minute detail.

Either way, that’s one oven you don’t want to be reusing for the wake pizza party.