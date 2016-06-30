Jamie T’s Dropped a New Track… Inspired by Rage Against the Machine

This article was originally published on Noisey UK

Jamie T is a national treasure. He represents the earnest, scruffy heart of the country to the point where his version of “A New England” would make a decent bid for both the British National Anthem (pre-Brexit, of course—seems a bit off-tone now) and someone’s funeral song. Anyway, after disappearing for five years, existing only in pub conversations about “What happened to Jamie T?”, he came back to release his third album in 2014, followed it up with the Magnolia Melancholia EP in April last year, and then… silence.

That silence was nothing to be alarmed by though, because he’s been busy working on new material. Enter “Tinfoil Boy”—a new track that premiered on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show last night. Not to spoil anything before you listen to it, but we can now add “rap metal” to Jamie T’s already extensive list of influences.

“I was playing around with a lot of pedals and I was listening a lot to Rage Against The Machine’s album and just getting blown away by how exciting it is,” he said, “That explains the rocky feel.”

