So… Jamie T’s Video for “Power Over Men” Is Here and It Features a Dominatrix

Damn Jamie… back at it again with the rock’n’roll tunes! That’s right, lads. The quintessential modern day British songwriter and king of Wimbledon is returning with a new album later this year. A couple of weeks ago we posted his most recent track “Tinfoil Boy”, which drew from, of all things, Rage Against the Machine and the weird-ass sound effects that grow inside of guitar pedals.

Today he’s releasing the follow up, brand new track and video “Power Over Men”. On first listen, this is classic Jamie T. There’s a powerful, sing-a-long hook, jerky and rhythmic guitar, and the sharp edged, character studying lyrics we’ve come to know Jamie for. What’s perhaps the most different this time round isn’t so much the music as the video, in which the protagonist is a dominatrix. Look on as she pours scalding hot tea over a man and then work out for yourself what it all means.

Jamie’s fourth album Trick is out September 2. Catch him at the following tour dates:

27 Sept Olympia, Dublin

28 Sept Limelight 1, Belfast

01 Oct O2 Academy, Birmingham

02 Oct University Great Hall, Cardiff

03 Oct Guildhall, Portsmouth

05 Oct De Montfort Hall, Leicester

06 Oct Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

08 Oct Brixton Academy, London

09 Oct Brixton Academy, London

10 Oct Brixton Academy, London

12Oct 02 Academy, Bournemouth

13 Oct Olympia, Liverpool

15 Oct O2 Academy, Leeds

16 Oct O2 Academy, Newcastle

17 Oct O2 Academy, Glasgow

20 Oct O2 Apollo, Manchester

21 Oct O2 Academy, Sheffield

22 Oct Corn Exchange, Cambridge