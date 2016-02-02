Jamie Vardy Scores Outrageous Goal against Liverpool

MUST-SEE: Jamie Vardy’s first-time volley puts Leicester City in front of Liverpool https://t.co/HJx4XZTtQY

Jamie Vardy and Leicester’s bonkers season continued today at King Power Stadium with an audacious goal from the striker. It all started with a deep ball from Riyad Mahrez that Vardy was able to track down between Liverpool defenders. It bounced once ahead of him and then he ran under it and unleashed his right foot for a marvelous half-volley. Simon Mignolet had no chance. No chance.

That may have been enough for Leicester today, but Vardy struck again ten minutes later thanks to deflected shot that rolled perfectly into his stride. All he had to do was stick his left toe out and it went into the top of the net.

Sometimes you can’t miss even if you try.

[NBCSN]