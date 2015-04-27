Let’s All Go to Space in Jamie xx’s Video for “Gosh”



Space, baby!

The lead track “Gosh” off of Jamie xx‘s forthcoming debut record In Colour (out June 1 on Young Turks) sounds like you’re traveling through deep space. So appropriately, the track’s video takes this idea and runs with it—peering at a planet that isn’t Earth but kind of looks like Earth. Maybe it’s lazy to say that this video makes us wish we were stoned, but, like, come on. It’s basically like a Discovery channel special on space was soundtracked by some crazy-ass beats from Jamie xx. The visual is directed by Erik Wernquist, and you can watch it below.

Videos by VICE

Also be sure to catch Jamie xx on tour.

05-16 Lyon, France – Nuits Sonores

05-23 Liverpool, England – The Bombed Out Church (Young Turks Showcase)

05-30 Dublin, Ireland – Forbidden Fruit

06-05 London, England – St. John’s Church

06-06 Manchester, England – Parklife Festival

06-07 Brighton, England – Wildlife Festival

06-12 Toronto, Ontario – Bestival Toronto

06-13 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

06-19 Barcelona, Spain – Sónar

07-04 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Pitch Festival

07-04 Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

07-09 Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux Jazz Festival

07-17 Berlin, Germany – Melt Festival

07-19 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

07-21 Denver, CO – The 1up

07-22 Calgary, Alberta – HiFi

07-23 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

07-25 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

07-27 San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

07-29 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

07-31 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

08-01 Austin, TX – The Mohawk

08-02 Pomona, CA – HARD Summer Music Festival

08-05 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

08-08 New York, NY – Terminal 5

08-09 Boston, MA – Royale

08-21 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop

08-22 Brecon Beacon, Wales – Green Man Festival

08-28 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival

08-29 Paris, France – Rock En Seine

08-30 Reading, England – Reading Festival

09-10 Isle of Wight, England – Bestival

10-15 London, England – O2 Brixton Academy

10-16 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

10-17 Glasgow, Scotland – The Arches

10-19 Cologne, Germany – Gloria

10-20 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – den Atelier

10-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

10-23 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

10-24 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich

10-29 Helsinki, Finland – Ääniwalli

10-30 Moscow, Russia – Yotaspace

10-31 St. Petersburg, Russia – Glavclub