Jamie xx Just Announced a New Album and Dropped a new Video

Fans of innovative club music rejoice. Pioneering producer Jamie xx has announced details of his debut solo album and dropped a new video. In Colour, set for release on June 1 via Young Turks, will consist of a few tunes we’ve heard before, plus collaborations with Mixpak’s dancehall don Popcaan, his bandmates Romy and Oliver and, Young Thug.

“Loud Places”, which features Romy on vocals, is a glacial swooner and the newly released video is equally striking.club, Says Jamie xx about the new LP: “I love being in a band, being a producer, being a DJ. This album is about all of that. In Colour isn’t the end of an era, it’s the start of what’s next.”

