Jamie xx, Popcaan, and Young Thug Finally Dropped a Video For “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)”

Sweater weather might be right around the corner, but with Jamie xx finally dropping the video for “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times),” it’s like we’re still stuck in the middle of a wet, hot, dancehall-soundtracked summer. Directed by Rollo Jackson, the video is split between scenes of Jamie xx flipping through vinyl in a nightclub, Young Thug setting fire to joints and flower sculptures with equal abandon, and Popcaan rap-singing on a rooftop—along with plenty of faceless women in bathing suits floating demurely in a pool. Check out the brightly-hued video above, and wave your tear-stained handkerchief to summer while you’re at it. In Colour is out now on Young Turks.