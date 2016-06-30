Jamie XX and Romain Gavras Are Making a Video for “Gosh” and It’s Going to be GOAT

This article was originally published on Noisey UK

Today, we received a package in the mail. It came with no letter, note or press release. It was the trailer of a forthcoming video for Jamie xx’s “Gosh” which will be directed by Romain Gavras (responsible for MIA’s “Bad Girls,” Jay Z and Kanye’s “No Church In The Wild,” “Stress” by Justice, and more). Obviously, this is incredible news for us because A) Jamie xx’s “Gosh” is a monstrous rave renaissance banger that needs no excuse to be brought back into our lives, and B) every single thing Romain Gavras has made has either been the most controversial piece of cinema to come out that year, or the greatest piece of cinema to come out that year, or both. It’s less incredible news for Erik Wernquist though, who already made a video for “Gosh” last year. Sorry Erik.

So, with no further delay, we slipped that DVD in, watched all forty seconds of the trailer, and here’s everything we learned…



IT CAME IN FLIMSY, THIN, AND BADLY PHOTOCOPIED PACKAGING THAT LOOKS LIKE WHEN YOU BUY A PIRATE DVD OFF A GUY CALLED DON IN A PUB IN BETHNAL GREEN



IT FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL MICA BLUE 1997 SUBARU IMPREZA, THE LIKES OF WHICH WE HAVE NOT SEEN SINCE THE DAYS OF ‘COLIN MCRAE RALLY’ ON THE PLAYSTATION, AND IT MAKES US FEEL YOUNG AGAIN



THE ACTORS ALL SEEM TO BE ALBINO, WHICH IS SOMETHING GAVRAS MENTIONED ALWAYS WANTING TO DO IN AN OLD INTERVIEW ABOUT MIA’S “BORN FREE.” IT MUST BE REALLY FUN BEING HIS CASTING DIRECTOR.



EVERYONE IS WEARING GOLD GUM SHIELDS. I WISH I HAD A GOLD GUMSHIELD



THE CHINESE NUMBERPLATE, SCENERY AND TEXT SUGGEST IT WAS FILMED SOMEWHERE IN CHINA, BUT THEN THE BACK OF THE DVD LOOKS LIKE IT WAS ALSO FILMED IN PARIS



EVERYONE IS WEARING ALL WHITE. ALL WHITE IS V COOL NOW. THANK YOU SKEPTA, BUT ALSO SPECIAL MENTION TO EAST 17’S “STAY ANOTHER DAY”



THE VIDEO IS COMING OUT ON JULY 1ST

