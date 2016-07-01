Jamie XX and Romain Gavras’s Video for “Gosh” Is Hella Stylish and Very Dope

Earlier this week, we received a mysterious package in the post that turned out to be the trailer for Jamie XX and Romain Gavras’s video for “Gosh.” Despite arriving in badly photocopied packaging that looked like a pirate DVD you might buy on the streets of Bethnal Green, we knew it was going to be the greatest thing of all time because A) it’s Romain Gavras, and he’s responsible for some of the most provocative and forward-thinking visuals in the history of pop culture, and B) because everyone is wearing gold gum shields and dressed in all-white, and nothing on this earth is cooler than wearing gold gum shields and being dressed in all-white.

This morning the video for “Gosh” finally landed and, as expected, it’s weird as hell and super stylish. Not much happens in the way of action (a.k.a. there are no ginger people being shot in the head) but who needs action when you have over 400 actors marching around a beautiful and gray Chinese industrial town with a fake Eiffel tower stuck in the middle?