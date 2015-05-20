Jamie xx, Young Thug, and Popcaan Just Dropped the Song of the Summer

It’s not even June yet, but it’s definitely not too early to start planning those summer beach playlists—if you haven’t started already. It’s time, in other words, to pick the Song of the Summer, and Jamie xx, Young Thug, and Popcaan have made a pretty good argument for themselves with “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times).” Hearing the three artists bounce off of each other, with Young Thug’s patented sing-rapping, Jamie xx’s production, and Popcaan’s backing vocals this song is pretty much the perfect thing to listen to with your friends at a really hype barbecue.

The song follows “Gosh” as the latest single off of Jamie xx’s upcoming album In Colour, out June 1 on Young Turks. Check it out below, and watch our Rich Gang doc featuring Young Thug right here.