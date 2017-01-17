Jamiroquai Teases First Album in Seven Years

British band Jamiroquai shared a clip of a new song yesterday and teased what very well could be their first album in seven years. The material arrived in a short, trailer-style video called “#AUTOMATON TRANSMISSION 001,” depicting lead singer Jay Kay ominously wandering through a sci-fi desert landscape.

The new music has a distinctly 80s feel, utilizing classic-sounding synth arpeggiation and foreboding chord progressions. Notably, the clip shows that Joe Kay has not given up wearing his signature headgear, and even updated it with some fancy bells and whistles for the new record.

Jamiroquai’s last studio album was 2010’s Rock Dust Light Star.



Along with the announcement of new material, the group also announced an upcoming tour lasting from May to August.

