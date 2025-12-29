Jane’s Addiction Band Members Have Settled All Lawsuits Stemming From 2024 Concert Altercation

More than a year after Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell got into an altercation with his bandmates on stage, the group has settled all legal matters stemming from the incident.

The Superior Court of California in the County of Los Angeles has dismissed lawsuits involving Farrell, Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins. The dismissals came on Monday, December 22, according to court documents obtained by People. The outlet notes that this seems to confirm that the involved parties resolved the matters outside of court.

Perry Farrell Seemingly Tried To Fight Dave Navarro During a 2024 Jane’s Addiction Show in Boston

In September 2024, Jane’s Addiction was playing a show in Boston when Farrell grew visibly upset. The show came to a halt when he attempted to attack Navaro on stage in front of the crowd and their bandmates. This led to the tour being abruptly cancelled.

Following the lawsuit settlement, the members of Jane’s Addiction released a joint statement. They offered clarity on what happened and expressed regret over how the matter was publicly handled.

“We would like to clarify the events surrounding the cancellation of the tour after the show in Boston in September 2024,” they wrote, per Metal Injection. “After that show, without notice to Perry, we unilaterally determined it would be best to not continue the tour and made inaccurate statements about Perry’s mental health which we regret.”

While Details Remain Unclear, Jane’s Addiction Appears To Be Going Their Separate Ways for Good

“Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane’s Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together,” the band added. “We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavors.”

“Jane’s Addiction will forever live in our hearts,” the statement continued. “We are proud of the music we created together. You, the fans, are our lifeblood, and we will always appreciate you.”

In a separate statement, Farrell acknowledged his behavior and took responsibility. “To everyone in Boston, and around the world. I’d like to address what happened on stage last year,” he wrote. “I’ve reflected on it and know I didn’t handle myself the way I should have. I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show.”

Perry Farrell Has Apologized for His Role in the Situation

“Jane’s Addiction has been at the center of my life for decades,” he continued. “The band, the songs, the patrons and the impact that we’ve had on music and culture mean more to me than any words I could ever possibly write down.”

Farrell finally added, “In Boston, we fell short of that, and I’m truly sorry to everyone who was impacted.”