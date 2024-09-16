Jane’s Addiction Cancels Reunion Tour After Onstage Fight

Jane’s Addiction hadn’t toured in 14 years, and now the band’s reunion tour has been canceled after lead singer Perry Farrell got into a fight with lead guitarist Dave Navarro during a show in Boston. It’s the year 2024, so of course the fight was caught on video.

The official band statement announced the cancellation with a focus on taking “some time away as a group” and that they hope Farrell finds “the help he needs.” In the joint statement, Navarro, bassist Eric Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins cited these issues as making the tour impossible to continue.

Navarro, in a statement of his own, was even more pointed. “Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour,” he said. “Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative.”

The tour began in August and was set to end in October. The band had actually added additional dates due to the tour’s popularity, and now a total of 15 shows have been canceled. So if you had tickets to their shows and such cities as Toronto, Milwaukee, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, or Los Angeles, to name a few, you should probably be getting a refund soon. The tour made it 17 shows before the band imploded.

Initially, in the wake of the fight, the band announced that they had only canceled a Sunday show in Connecticut. But after the fight, all the band members flew in different directions across the country and Navarro posted a picture of himself with the band’s logo on Instagram with a caption that simply read “Goodnight.”

Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell said that her husband was irritated by a series of issues, like sound problems, discomfort from tinnitus, and unplanned changes in the performance. The onstage altercation began during the band’s performance of the song “Ocean Size,” wherein Farrell started grunting at the audience and then turned his grunts toward Navarro. Farrell slammed his shoulder into Navarro, who was in the middle of a guitar solo, then tossed a punch at him. The tour is now canceled, and now who knows what will happen to the new music the band has been working on.