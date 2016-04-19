Janna Jihad, the Youngest Journalist in Palestine

Leaderless Palestinian youth, inspired by instructional videos and photos on social media encouraging people to “Stab a Jew,” are thought to be behind a new wave of violence in Israel and the West Bank. Uncoordinated and spontaneous attacks by individual young Palestinians, mostly under the age of 25, started to occur almost daily from October 2015, with assailants often using a household weapon — a knife, axe, meat cleaver, or screwdriver — before being fired upon by Israeli security forces. So far, the bloodshed has claimed the lives of 28 Israelis, two US citizens, and 191 Palestinians, 130 of whom Israel says were assailants.

Israelis believe that Palestinian Muslim youth are being radicalized by Islamic groups through online incitement campaigns. Micah Avni, the son of Richard Lakin, who was killed in an attack on a public bus in East Jerusalem in October, has filed a civil action lawsuit against Facebook. He and 20,000 other Israelis are suing the social media platform.

VICE News travels to Israel and the West Bank to talk to young Palestinians about their use of social media, and in this excerpt, meets a nine-year-old activist who uses Facebook to share video reports from her village in the West Bank.

