Backed Hard: The Best Stuff We (Actually) Bought in January

Seasons greetings jawn wizards, thirsty Dry Jan lizards, and squiggly Etsy candlestick-makers. We’re proud of you (even if Daddy isn’t!!) for tucking into the longest, coldest, most boner-deflating month of year, January, and coming out on the other side with even more seasonal depression Carhartt beanies to fling into the air like the Mary Tyler Moore of Bushwick (smash). It’s time for the highlight of everyone’s month: Backed Hard, our editors’ picks for the best stuff we’ve recently bought, loved, and wish to share with you, revered readers.

Last month, we threw down our Amexs for bamboo-themed flatware, Aesop soap alternatives, and Neti-Pots worthy of our kingly nostrils. This month, we took Winston Churchill’s advice and decided to “speak softly and carry a big tube of Aquaphor”; we eschewed the warm weather style restrictions of January (who said you can’t wear a tank top with “Garlic” bedazzled on it??), and went above and beyond to give ourselves a heaping, hot teaspoon of truffled Marmite (and serotonin) into our purchases.

Loosen the drawstring on your parachute pants, and let’s revisit the best stuff our editors (actually) bought in January.

My new favorite super-umami condiment

Back in August, I was at a friend’s house in Edinburgh, Scotland, and she was really obsessed with showing me the magic of a proper crumpet. When she toasted one to perfection and slathered it in butter, I was like, alright man, I get it. But then, the following morning, she smeared those delectable nooks and crannies with this truffle-infused Marmite, and yooo [Vince McMahon mind-blown face]. I could care less about regular Marmite, but this stuff is amazing, the very definition of umami. It’s ridiculously flavorful to a near-frightening degree, so a tiny bit goes a long way, but if you bestow a thin layer on a buttered English muffin (or a crumpet, of course) it’s sublime. (Yeah, it’s not cheap to import. But it’s worth it.) —Hilary Pollack

Comfy, affordable soundproof headphones

I’ve been a simp for Audio-Technica ever since its Bluetooth-enabled turntable came into my life, and saved my records from gathering dust (and scratches). I was expecting some creamy sound and a cushy fit from the brand’s studio monitor headphones, and was not let down; my pair sounded great both in-studio and plugged into my iPhone à la dongle, letting nary a peep of Fat of the Land out for randos on the subway to hear (my greatest fear) TL;DR: If you want headphones that are truly soundproof and cost less than half the price of Beats, these slap. No wonder they’ve earned a 4.6-star average rating from over 20,000 Amazon reviewers—the people want jams, and they want to save their money. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

A wearable celebration of garlic

Look, I wear my rhinestone-encrusted garlic tank everywhere, but especially when I want to let the heaux know how hard I lay down the pipe. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

A glue-stick-sized tube of Aquaphor for extreme hydration

Hi, I’m Becca and I’m an Aquaphor addict [Hi, Becca]. It’s true and I won’t apologize for it, and now thanks to this big baller balm stick that recently went viral on TikTok, I can proudly show my love for maintaining a hydrated lip (plus cheeks, knuckles and cuticles) and also freak out dates by pretending its glue and I’m a sick freak. Unhealthy? Maybe—entertaining? Always. —Becca Blasdel

A Salomon sneaker (that’s prone to selling out)

Step aside Adidas, New Balance and Nike, there’s a gorpcore groundswell, and it’s managed to boost brands like Salomon into the spotlight. While the French brand has roots in Alpine sports (think ski gear), Salomon’s sneakers have fully integrated themselves into the streetwear scene in a way few other footwear brands have been able to do (outside of the aforementioned big three). While predecessor models like the XT-Wings 2 and XT-4 have become popular, I have found myself slowly falling into a deep obsession with the XT-6. Effectively designed as a multi-weather shoe for soft ground hikes or longer trail runs, it’s hard not to be charmed by the silhouette’s futuristic, streamlined vibe—something that applies to everything from the taped seam-like upper, to the unique bolo tie-like lacing system. With a suite of wild colorways and unisex sizing, it’s easy to find a pair that manages to stand out (pun not intended) while still feeling stylish and contemporary. —Gregory Babcock

A detox that’ll set you up for a beautiful 2023

Usually, for me, winter means big comfort food meals, warming glasses of smoky Scotch, velvety stouts and porters, and generally pretending that “calories” and “health” don’t exist. This year, however, I decided to say fuck it to all that and go through a pretty challenging detox instead. Goop’s G.Tox 7-Day Reset Kit has everything you need for a week of pain nutritious bliss, and if you really commit, you’ll come out the other side feeling renewed, rejuvenated, and enlightened (but TBH also ready to absolutely annihilate some pizza). Check out the full review here, and peep the kit below.—Adam Rothbarth

A practical, customizable (uncomplicated) gift

I’m particular about the accessories I carry, but not because I’m someone who demands something super high-tech or highly unique—I like pieces that are simple, pared-down and generally pretty timeless. Case in point: my everyday wallet. While others may opt for something with designer branding, I generally go for a solid black leather bifold—no fuss, no extras, and straight to the point. After many years of being regularly housed in whatever pant’s back pocket (and, let’s be honest, sat on), my trusty leather wallet bit the dust as we entered 2023. To my surprise, it was actually very difficult to find a replacement that was equally understated (without overpaying for a brand name or buying something that would ultimately be the wrong shape and size for daily use). This leather Royce wallet came in clutch, clocking in at just under $100 and offered in a variety of easy-to-digest colors. Given that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, I’d be remiss to not point out that customization is part of the purchase; whether in gold foil, silver foil or in debossed leather, the wallet comes monogrammed with lettering and numbering of your choosing. If you’re struggling to find a gift that’s as tasteful as your beloved, this would be a solid pick. —Gregory Babcock

Retro stompers

I’ve been eyeing a full unit of New Balance kicks for ages. Hey, there’s a reason they’re the ultimate super-versatile dad sneakers that never go out of style. I was loose with my wallet one night and copped the 990v3, 2002R, and the MR530—I have a problem (but, at least I look cool AF). —Nicolette Accardi

A luxe candle for manifesting

Me and that candle baby from TikTok have a lot in common. We’re discerning, selective, and we know a good scent when we smell it. It’s all about instinct, bruv. So when I tell you that Elorea’s Earth candle is transcendent, you better believe. I’ve been doing my due diligence re: witchcraft and manifesting, and recently learned about using candles to set intentions for your week/month/life. The key is to think about your goals and desires while lighting the candle, and to make sure you don’t blow it out—you must snuff or cover the flame unless you want those intentions being blown out the window, too. Does it work? Gonna find out! More importantly, I’ve found this practice to be a nice evening wind-down activity, with the scent of woody cedar, oakmoss, and cypress mingling with notes of vetiver and patchouli. Plus, the candle’s gold interior illuminates the room in a cozy, flickering glow that makes me feel like the magic is working. —Becca Blasdel

Spoiling TF out of my cat, as usual

Man, my cat has the best life. She just naps all day on various soft surfaces, eats stinky food like a tinned-fish hot girl, grooms her immaculate white fur, and crawls into bed for cuddles every night like she’s had the longest, hardest workday. She’s also been constantly drinking out of my water glasses (despite having her own supply), so this month, I bought her her very own trickling water fountain. It took a few days for her to figure out the purpose of its shiny contraption, but now she loves hydrating at this thing, and it’s dead silent and was easy to put together. On top of that, she started scratching a leather ottoman (which I currently have on loan, so I really hope I can fix the claw marks) and thus manipulated me into buying her this personal beach vacation hammock and scratching post set. Life is good for Puff. —Hilary Pollack

The actual best Chelsea boots (and they’re only $50)

I’ve been addicted to buying boots for well over a decade. For a while, I had to actually have a roommate promise me that she would stop me from buying more. Some rules, however, are made to be broken; with rainy season upon us (at least in California), I knew that I legitimately needed a new pair that would not only raise me off the wet and murky sidewalks, but also make me feel like Trinity from The Matrix. I spent basically an entire week researching Chelsea boots with the perfect combination of a fitted ankle, a slight platform, and a comfortable fit—did such a unicorn exist? Somehow, these $50 boots from ASOS got higher marks than similar-looking boots six times that price, and overall seemed to be exactly what I was looking for. Y’all, best purchase ever. They’re ridiculously comfortable from first wear, give me a small but satisfying height boost, are wildly flattering, and have great traction. A little bit Jane Birkin, a little bit Hackers. The compliments keep rolling in. Perfection!!! —Angel Kilmister

I’m trying out a moment of zen

I’m not a big believer in New Year’s resolutions—I feel like you get set up to fail after the initial adrenaline runs out, so I like to set very gentle, attainable goals, because that serotonin you get from actually achieving something is golden. FWIW, I am absolutely crushing my resolutions to read more and get back to journaling. The first part is easy: Want to read more? Just buy a bunch of expensive physical books, so that they sit on your nightstand taunting you and making you feel guilty about spending so much money that you have to read them. As for journaling, I highly suggest The Five Minute Journal. Even if you keep a regular diary or notebook, I’ve found the quick and easy prompts and inspiring quotes sprinkled throughout this book a really great way to start and end your day with a positive mindset. It focuses on gratitude, and helps you think positively, without being too woo-woo. —Becca Blasdel

A masterpiece of cinema in mind-blowing high quality

I’m a big believer in buying yourself gifts that you don’t really need so you’ll have them around when you actually want them. (This is probably why I write for VICE’s shopping section.) One of my favorite pastimes is picking up high-quality Criterion Collection Blu-rays to keep on the shelf, forgetting about them, and then gleefully remembering their existence at the exact right moment. This is what happened with my 4K UHD (ultra high-def) version of David Lynch’s trippy 90s masterpiece Lost Highway, which I’d picked up at some point as a gift to myself; I ended up finally watching it a few days ago. The transfer is unreal, and, as with all Lynch films and shows, it sounded absolutely stellar (especially after totally cranking my new sound bar). Incredible experience, and truly a dreamy, amazing, weird AF movie. If you’re a cinephile, pick up this stunning transfer.—Adam Rothbarth

This camping chair for my outdoorsy boyfriend

Over this past weekend, my boyfriend spotted a friend’s camping chair and made a comment that he wanted one, so I quickly pulled out my notes app and added it to my gift ideas list. When I got home, I was finally able to peruse the vast variety of camping chair options and decided this chair was the perfect triad of best reviews, cost, and quality. —Erica Sullivan

A tote with ‘tude

Tote bags are a staple for me now that I’m living in the Big Apple. Plus the extra space that a tote provides never hurt anybody. As a huuuge fan of Edie Parker (without the budget to drop $$$) I felt obligated to buy the boobs on drugs puff paint tote and now I use it all the time. Chef’s kiss! —Becca Sax

How I curb-stomp new zits

Dude. Where was Starface when I was 13 and covered in zits at the No Doubt Rock Steady tour? Luckily, I still get a monster zit from time to time as a grown-ass woman, and I’ve been using the skincare brand’s new Cloud Patches to stop both cysts and whiteheads; they’re a little more intense (in a good way) on my skin than the tradish Starface Hydro-Stars thanks to their micro-darts, which help deliver hydrating hyaluronic acid, calming niacinamide, and salicylic acid into my face. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

We solemnly condone all this stuff. [Slams gavel.] Until next month, Backed Hard is adjourned!

