January’s Wolf Supermoon Will Offer the Perfect Start to the New Year

As we move into 2026, we are quickly greeted by the first full moon of the year. Early Saturday morning (around 5 a.m. EST), the Wolf Supermoon will reach its peak at 100 percent illumination from the sun. This particular moon will appear larger and brighter than other full moons, thanks to its proximity to Earth in its orbit.

As the first full moon of the year, the Wolf Moon carries profound spiritual significance. Wondering how you can work with this energy? Let’s dive in.

Videos by VICE

What Is a Supermoon?

Saturday’s Wolf Moon, aka January’s full moon, is considered a supermoon. A supermoon occurs when the full moon is at or near its closest point to Earth, making it appear even bigger than usual.

As NASA explains, “The Moon travels around our planet in an elliptical orbit, or an elongated circle, with Earth closer to one side of the ellipse. Each month, the Moon passes through the point closest to Earth (perigee) and the point farthest from Earth (apogee).”

A supermoon occurs when the moon passes through the perigee during the full moon stage. The moon can appear up to 14 percent larger at perigee than at apogee.

What Is a Wolf Moon?

Not only are we experiencing a supermoon this weekend, but it’s also known as the Wolf Moon, which holds significant symbolism. More on that later.

In simple terms, the Wolf Moon refers to the full moon that falls in January. Why?

“The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains. “It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger, but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and gather for hunting. European settlers may have used the term ‘Wolf Moon’ even before they came to North America.”

Of course, the Wolf Moon isn’t the only name for January’s full moon. Others include Center Moon, Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon, Freeze Up Moon, Severe Moon, and Hard Moon, among countless others.

My personal favorite is “Greetings Moon,” which was named by Western Abenaki. It feels like the perfect title for the first moon of the new year.

Full Moon in Cancer

This particular full moon will occur in Cancer, a water sign known for its empathetic, gentle, and sensitive nature.

According to Astroseek, when the moon enters Cancer, “You may be prone to emotional fluctuations; you should learn to forgive and forget in order to avoid depression from thinking too much about things.”

Additionally, you might have a more subjective view of the world. Allow yourself space and solitude, especially if you’re falling into neediness. Be intentional with your words and actions.

When a full moon occurs in a sign, it amplifies the experience even more. So, as we just covered, the full moon in Cancer might trigger dependency and insecurity. Don’t fight or avoid this energy. Rather, dive into it without any judgment.

Be present with yourself, journaling through your feelings and any emotional wounds that might come up. If approached with honesty and care, it can help you gain more confidence and self-assurance.

Wolf Moon Symbolism

The Wolf Moon is deeply symbolic. As the first of the year, it represents renewal, reflection, and community. Just as the wolves locate and gather pack members to reinforce social bonds, we, too, should look to our community for connection and fulfillment.

As the moon in Cancer reminds us, it’s okay to crave external support—so long as you’re not losing your own independence. Practice gratitude, celebrate milestones, release old wounds, forgive yourself and others, and prepare for the year ahead.