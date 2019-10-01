New Japan Airlines Feature Lets Passengers Avoid Babies

Everyone has a different standard for the ideal seat on a flight. Some pay extra to ensure they sit by the aisle, while others opt for window seats. People also have different theories for whether it is best to sit in front, by the wing, or at the back of a plane. But while most people would probably rather stay far away from crying babies, that has never been something you could foresee. Until now.

Japan Airlines now identifies where babies are seated through its websites’ seat selection feature. Seats selected by passengers traveling with children between 8 days and 2 years old will be marked with a child icon. This will allow other passengers to avoid surrounding seats should they want to.

Videos by VICE

Many reacted positively to the new feature, including Twitter user @dequinix who said: “Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warning me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board.“

Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board.



Please take note, @qatarairways: I had 3 screaming babies next to me on my JFK-DOH flight two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/kQYQFIqqCD — Rahat Ahmed (@dequinix) September 24, 2019

However, others were not as supportive.

Twitter user @gsundar replied to the tweet above, saying: “They are babies as we all once were. We need to learn tolerance or will soon start needing a map of seat locations for mouth breathers, droolers, farters, drunks, and perhaps a lot more things in life. What ever happened to life’s surprises?”

They are babies as we all once were. We need to learn tolerance or will soon start needing a map of seat locations for mouth breathers, droolers, farters, drunks, and perhaps a lot more things in life. What ever happened to life's surprises 😉? — GS (@gsundar) September 26, 2019

Some reacted with humour, while others suggested more features on seating maps.

“It would be great to also have icons for those of poor hygiene too. I’ve had to endure long flights sitting next to people that don’t feel the need to wash before a flight. I think that’s more annoying than a crying baby, and something that could be solved quite simply,” user @JosephTawadros said.

It would be great to also have icons for those of poor hygiene too. I’ve had to endure long flights sitting next to people that don’t feel the need to wash before a flight. I think that’s more annoying than a crying baby, and something that could be solved quite simply… — Joseph Tawadros AM (@JosephTawadros) September 27, 2019

Twitter user @JannyMorgan pointed out that the feature wouldn’t always work.

“That will only work if you choose your seat last on a plane otherwise a family could pick the seats next to you after you have selected your seat,” the tweet reads.

That will.only work if you choose your seat last on a plane otherwise a family could pick the seats next to you after you have selected your seat

Would serve you right.!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jan Morgan (@jannymorgan) September 26, 2019

Japan Airlines also noted on its website that the child icon won’t appear if the seats were booked as part of a tour, selected through other means apart from their website, or if there was a change in aircraft.

They are not the first in Asia to offer options for travellers who want to avoid sitting near loud babies. Passengers flying with the Malaysia-based AirAsia X can purchase tickets in a quiet zone that doesn’t allow children under 10 years old, while some flights by Singaporean airline Scoot have a silence zone where no kids under 12 can sit.

Find Edoardo on Twitter and Instagram.