Japan Is Opening a Hotel Dedicated to E-Sports

Gaming is no longer just about people spending hours in their room in front of a screen. It’s now a legitimate sport, with some professionals earning more than the heads of state in their respective countries. This year’s Southeast Asian Games will feature e-sports as an actual competitive event for the first time. It’s also now well on its way to becoming a lifestyle, as seen in Japan’s first hotel dedicated to e-sports that’s set to open in April 2020.

Coined the e-ZONe Denno Kukan (literally “electric mind space” in Japanese) and the “E-Zone Hotel” in English, it will be a nine-story building in Nihonbashi, Osaka. According to Sora News 24, the first three floors will be solely for gaming, while the basement will contain shower rooms for guests.

The gaming floors will reportedly contain over 70 gaming PCs and live-streaming equipment for tournaments, resembling a typical gaming cafe. The fourth to eighth floors will be sleeping cabins, with about 94 beds. Because gaming is life, each room will also come with a PC.

If you are into e-sports this is definitely for you! Japan's first dedicated e-sports hotel to open this spring with three full floors of gaming gear

It will be an all-around haven for gamers.

The E-Zone hotel will join other Japanese pop-culture stores in Osaka’s famed Otaku Road. The surrounding areas also serve as the headquarters for Japan’s major gaming developers, such as Capcom and SNK.

