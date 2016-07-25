At least 19 people dead after mass stabbing near Tokyo

A mass stabbing in a city near Tokyo left at least 19 people dead and more than 20 injured early Tuesday morning in Japan, according to a report from the country’s Kyodo news agency.

The attack took place at a facility for disabled people in Sagamihara within the Kanagawa prefecture, about 25 miles west of Tokyo. Japanese media said staff called police at 2:30am local time to report a man armed with a knife on the grounds of the Tsukui Yamayuri Garden facility.

Videos by VICE

Thirteen of the injured are said to be in critical condition.



Footage from the facility for disabled people, west of Tokyo, where at least 15 were killed in a stabbing attack. — Anna Fifield (@annafifield)July 25, 2016

The suspected attacker, identified in multiple reports as a male in his 20s, reportedly turned himself in after the rampage.

Asahi Shimbun reported that police quoted the suspect as saying “I want to get rid of the disabled from this world.”

Follow VICE News on Twitter: @vicenews

