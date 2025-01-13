Japanese Actor Fired From Beer Ad Following Wild Drunken Escapade

In one of the most ironic twists ever, a famous Japanese actor, Ryo Yoshizawa, was pulled from a low-alcohol beer promo he was in after it was discovered that he, uhhh, got drunk and proceeded to break into his neighbor’s home.

I suppose it’s not the best look to have the face of a low-ABV beverage getting so drunk that he thinks it’s a good idea to break into a house. The company, Ashai Breweries, has fired him in the aftermath. Duh. He was promoting the brand’s new Dry Dry Crystal beer, which is a 3.5 ABV option for drinkers.

The 30-year-old actor has a sprawling list of credits to his name, so he’s certainly a well-known figure in the country. That’s why it was so surprising to learn of his latest mishap. He and his team have attempted to downplay the ordeal. He allegedly told the local media that he lost all of his memories (we’ve all said that before) and that he must have gone into the apartment next door to use the bathroom, according to the Toyko Reporter.

His talent agency also issued a statement apologizing for the “concern and inconvenience we have caused.” I imagine having someone unknowingly stumble into your place of living would be inconvenient.

Yoshizawa was allegedly drinking with his buddies the night before before he accidentally stumbled into the neighbor’s residence. I mean, we’ve all been there before, right?

Authorities are still looking into the situation, but it doesn’t appear that any major legal troubles will come from this. What will come from this is probably no more non-alcoholic or low-alcoholic beer brands coming to him ever again to be the face of their company.

It appears he’ll be alright regardless. He has two starring roles lined up to release in 2025.