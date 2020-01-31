Japanese Billionaire Cancels Dating Show That Was Supposed to End With a Trip to the Moon

Reality shows about an eligible bachelor looking for love among a horde of single ladies are not exactly uncommon, but one where the reward awaiting the last woman standing is a trip to outer space? That opportunity only comes once in a blue moon.



Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire with a net worth of $2 billion and founder of Japan’s largest online fashion retailer Zozotown, had announced earlier this month that he was in search of a girlfriend to bring with him to the moon, and wanted to document it all in a reality show.

Thousands of women jumped at the chance to find love, fame, and the stars but apparently, Maezawa has changed his mind. On Thursday, January 30, he said that the show has been cancelled.

“Despite my genuine and honest determination toward the show, there was a part of me that still had mixed feelings about my participation,” he explained on Twitter. “To think that 27,722 women, with earnest intentions and courage, had used their precious time to apply makes me feel extremely remorseful to conclude and inform everyone with this selfish decision of mine.”

Due to personal reasons, I have informed AbemaTV yesterday with my decision to no longer participate in the matchmaking documentary, hence requested for the cancellation of the show. — 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 30, 2020

It was announced in 2018 that Maezawa would be the first civilian passenger to go to the moon and back on Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Starship (previously called the Big Falcon Rocket), a mission expected to take place in 2023.

As part of this, the businessman was going to star in a matchmaking documentary aptly titled “Full Moon Lovers” that was to be streamed on the website AbemaTV.

AbemaTV, also the producers of the show, has posted a statement on their website about Maezawa’s change of heart.

“For those who have applied to the selection and for those who were looking forward to the programme, we are very sorry that we had to cancel the project in this way,” it said.

Maezawa’s followers were very supportive of his decision.

He also still plans to bring a crew of artists on his space voyage, for a project called “Dear Moon.” According to Maezawa, the journey to the moon may inspire the artists to create new art. La La Land and First Man Director Damien Chazelle is the only known invitee so far and it’s unclear if he has accepted the once-in-a-lifetime offer.



Maezawa is not one to shy away from the spotlight, having built a reputation for himself as an eccentric Japanese billionaire. Recently, he promised to give 1,000 followers $9000 each as a social experiment to see if money can truly buy happiness.

His latest announcement has left women everywhere brokenhearted. Within a five-day period, 27,722 women applied to be on the matchmaking show with the hopes of eventually flying to the moon with him.

But, according to one insightful twitter comment, “27,721 would have been disappointed anyway. You really only let down one.”

