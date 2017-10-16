Japanese Caesar Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the dressing:

3/4 cup|200 grams saikyo miso

5 ounces|150 grams mama katsuo, toasted

½ cup|125 ml rice vinegar

¼ cup|60 ml usukuchi

2 tablespoons garlic paste

4 egg yolks

3 cups|750 ml grapeseed oil

1 ¼ cup|320 grams sour cream

for the salad:

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

16 rock shrimp

16 Japanese scallops

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 garlic clove, minced

4 large eggs

2 bunches gem lettuce, roughly chopped

1 pint micro heirloom tomatoes, halved

1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced

2 Japanese cucumber, thinly sliced

1 ninja radish, thinly sliced

dried bonito flakes, to serve

shredded parmesan cheese, to serve

Directions

Make the dressing: In a blender, purée the miso, katsuo, rice vinegar, usukuchi, garlic paste, and egg yolks until smooth. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in the oil until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and whisk in the sour cream. Keep refrigerated until ready to use. Make the salad: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Season the shrimp and scallops with salt and pepper and cook, along with the garlic, flipping the seafood once, until cooked and golden, about 1 1/2 minutes. Bring a saucepan of water to a simmer. Crack the eggs into the water and poach for about 2 1/2 minutes. Remove using a slotted spoon and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. In a large bowl, gently toss the lettuce leaves with some of the dressing, the shrimp and scallops, the tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, radish, salt, and pepper. Divide between 4 plates and top each plate with a poached egg. Garnish with the parmesan cheese and bonito flakes to serve.

