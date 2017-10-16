Japanese Caesar Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the dressing:
3/4 cup|200 grams saikyo miso
5 ounces|150 grams mama katsuo, toasted
½ cup|125 ml rice vinegar
¼ cup|60 ml usukuchi
2 tablespoons garlic paste
4 egg yolks
3 cups|750 ml grapeseed oil
1 ¼ cup|320 grams sour cream
for the salad:
2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
16 rock shrimp
16 Japanese scallops
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 garlic clove, minced
4 large eggs
2 bunches gem lettuce, roughly chopped
1 pint micro heirloom tomatoes, halved
1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced
2 Japanese cucumber, thinly sliced
1 ninja radish, thinly sliced
dried bonito flakes, to serve
shredded parmesan cheese, to serve
Directions
- Make the dressing: In a blender, purée the miso, katsuo, rice vinegar, usukuchi, garlic paste, and egg yolks until smooth. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in the oil until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and whisk in the sour cream. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.
- Make the salad: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Season the shrimp and scallops with salt and pepper and cook, along with the garlic, flipping the seafood once, until cooked and golden, about 1 1/2 minutes.
- Bring a saucepan of water to a simmer. Crack the eggs into the water and poach for about 2 1/2 minutes. Remove using a slotted spoon and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
- In a large bowl, gently toss the lettuce leaves with some of the dressing, the shrimp and scallops, the tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, radish, salt, and pepper. Divide between 4 plates and top each plate with a poached egg. Garnish with the parmesan cheese and bonito flakes to serve.
