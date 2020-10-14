This Japanese Influencer Turns Everyday Items Into Designer Goods

Fashion social media influencers are aplenty, many of them with feeds with all things designer. But this creator from Japan is turning this stereotype on its head with monogrammed items you’d never expect.

Japan-based influencer Daisuke finds beauty in the everyday and fills his Instagram account with luxury brand versions of basic items.

Imagine: an Hermès takeaway box, a Dior milk tea holder. He has been creating these for about three years and now has over 50,000 followers.

“There are many damaged luxury brand products in Japan. I’ve always liked vintage and wondered if I could reuse something vintage,” he told VICE.

He said he takes inspiration from everyday life.

One of his more recent posts is a Louis Vuitton coffee carrier that has garnered 18,863 likes as of writing. Many of the commenters can’t get over the custom-made item and say they “need” one of their own.

“I walked with this for a while, but the lid didn’t come off,” Daisuke replied to a commenter who wondered if the carrier was functional.

Daisuke, who is also a barista, said that his love of coffee is what prompted him to make the carrier.

His pieces only get wilder, from a Prada apple net bag to a Dior Saddle Bag made of face masks.

The influencer said that he usually makes smoothies with apples and keeps a lot of their packaging at home, so he wanted to make something out of what would have been trash.

“I felt it was a waste to throw away the net that wraps apples, so I made a bag,” he said.

As a lover of Chinese food, Daisuke made the Hermès noodle box as a reference to takeaway packaging in the United States.

“I wanted to reproduce that box as a bag because it looked like art.”

He said each creation can take up to a few hours to make, depending on the design.

His current favorite are cowboy boots made with packets of the South Korean staple Shin Ramyun.

“Since western boots have been a trend in recent years, I wanted to mix them,” Daisuke, who frequently travels to South Korea, said, explaining that all the items used to make the boots were recycled.

He does not plan to sell his creations at the moment but is happy about the positive responses online. For now, he just wants to make more cool stuff, especially ones inspired by cultures around the world.

