Japanese Idol Group to Fine Fans Without Face Masks in Upcoming Event

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread globally. After infecting over 80,000 people and over 2,800 deaths in the span of about two months, the outbreak is now a global health emergency. People all over Asia, where most cases are found, are doing the best they can to stay safe from the deadly virus, staying away from large groups, stocking up on medical supplies, and avoiding travel. This has led to the postponement and cancellation of music festivals, sports competitions, and cosplay conventions.





Japanese idol group 2to Love to Sweet Bullet, however, won’t let the virus get in the way of their upcoming ‘fan appreciation party.’ Instead, they’ve decided to push through with it under the condition that attendees without face masks will be fined JPY1,000 ($9.10). They announced this through a statement posted on Twitter on Monday, February 24.



Videos by VICE

トゥラブの物販(特典会)では新型コロナウイルス拡散防止の為にお客様のマスク着用を義務と致します。

着用のない場合はチェキ撮影時に別途手数料1000円を頂戴致します。



ファンの方々がマスクをしていない理由は売っていないからという事は重々理解した上での対策です。 — 【トゥラブ】2o Love to Sweet Bullet (@2o_to) February 24, 2020

“In order to prevent transmission of the new type coronavirus, we are making it a requirement for guests attending the next 2o Love product sale (fan appreciation party) to wear masks. Those not wearing masks will be charged an additional 1,000 yen [US$9.10] when taking polaroid photos [with the group’s members],” the statement reads.

The fan appreciation party, referred to as “cheki,” is a small gathering wherein fans can meet their idols, shake their hands, and pose for pictures.

While the event is quite common in Japan, many idol groups have cancelled or postponed their chekis amid the coronavirus outbreak. Japan currently has 189 confirmed cases and 3 deaths.

2o Love to Sweet Bullet, however, does not want to cancel or postpone their event. Despite the odd face mask rule, the group said that they were aware of the shortage of masks in stores around the country.

Understandably, this didn’t sit well with netizens, who voiced out their concerns of being scammed.

“This is just a ploy to get more cash,” one said. “If you don’t make it so people not wearing masks can’t take photos or talk with the idols, charging them an extra 1,000 yen isn’t going to help anyone. All I can see is a ploy to make extra money off the coronavirus,” said another.

Some fans also asked that the idol group postpone the event to a time when more masks would be available.

However, one fan who was adamant about attending, expressed that he didn’t mind the fine, saying: “What happens to the extra 1,000 yen? Do the idols themselves get to keep it? If so then I’m not wearing a mask!”

To fans obsessed with idol groups, the fine for not wearing a mask is quite small, considering some are willing to spend huge amounts just to shake hands or have dinner with the celebrities. In fact, the Japanese idol industry reportedly makes a revenue of approximately $1 billion a year.

Find Lia on Twitter and Instagram.