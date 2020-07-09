A Japanese Guy Slashed the Tires on 1,000 Women’s Cars in a Weird Bid for Attention

Nowadays, there are countless ways to tell someone you’re interested in them. Last we heard, the old “send-them-a-drink” trick still worked before quarantine and those stuck at home now can always peacock on their Instagram Stories. Those who want to be more direct, of course, can DM. But apparently, there are still people who don’t know what’s appropriate and what’s deeply inappropriate when trying to get a date. This guy in Japan has been trying to get women’s attention by popping their car tires.

The latest to survive the strange pick-up tactic was a 43-year-old woman in the Aichi Prefecture, Excite News wrote. While driving on June 11, she found that her rear right tire was flat after leaving it in a supermarket parking lot. She pulled over to inspect the vehicle and met Harada Yoshito, 32, who tried to help her.

The unnamed woman thought this was odd, as she experienced a similar event in the same parking lot last year. Her tire was slashed and the same man offered to help. Not believing it was a coincidence, she went to the police to file a report. After an investigation, authorities found out through a security camera that Harada had slashed the woman’s car tires.

Harada was arrested on June 16 for property damage and confessed that he did it because he wanted to meet the woman. Police are now looking into other crimes Harada may have committed after he vaguely confessed that he had “done other things.”

According to a Real Live report from 2013, Harada was previously arrested for slashing a woman’s car tire in the Nagoya Prefecture, just an hour away from Aichi. His lawyer in the 2013 case said that Harada had probably done it over 1,000 times. He was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months of imprisonment and 3 years of probation for violating the Violent Act law. His sentence for the most recent case is yet to be determined.

