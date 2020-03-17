Japanese Porn Company Offers Free Videos For Those Stuck at Home Due to Coronavirus

As of Tuesday, March 17, there were 825 confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 deaths in Japan. On February 25, the government laid out its policy for tackling the coronavirus, which included urging people, especially those in more seriously affected areas, to stay home.



When the coronavirus forces you to stay at home, there’s little else to do except eat, sleep, and… maybe, engage in a little self-entertainment.

For those who find themselves stuck at home in utter boredom, Japanese adult video producer Soft On Demand (SOD) decided to, um, give them a hand. As part of their campaign, they offered 200 free porn videos to new users.

“Encouraging those who are standing by at home! 0 yen service campaign!” reads its Twitter post, Grape Japan reported.

The generous offering would run from March 13 to 31. According to the Tokyo Reporter, SOD hoped that the campaign would help their customers “smile a little.”

The first 200 members to download one of the free titles would also receive a masturbation aid called SOD Basara, reported SoraNews24. This could have added to the fierce popularity of SOD’s campaign. That, and the fact that Japanese porn is notoriously wild and weird.

As it turned out, there were way more takers than SOD could handle. A few hours after the campaign was announced at 12 PM on March 13, the website crashed.

SOD issued a prompt apology on Twitter to address the server crash.

“The access from everyone was greater than we imagined and our server is down as of 5.50pm,” its Twitter post reads. “We are fixing the problem so please wait.”

Amidst a toilet paper shortage in Japan, the highly sought-after commodity has helped people find love. With SOD’s free porn campaign, maybe we’ll also see an increased demand for toilet paper among those practising a bit of self-love?

Besides porn, manga publishers have also made their comics free online to tide Japanese folks over this trying period.

