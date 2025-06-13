Japan’s Otter Cafés Might Be Fueled by Wildlife Trafficking

Who wouldn’t want to cozy up to one of the cutest animals on Earth? In Japan, cafés are cashing in on that impulse—offering guests the chance to hand-feed otters, snap selfies, and soak in the adorable chaos for the cost of a matcha latte. But conservation scientists say those viral clips might be hiding something darker: a pipeline from poaching hotspots to Instagram feeds fueled by international wildlife trafficking.

A new study published in Conservation Science and Practice traced the DNA of 81 small-clawed otters from animal cafés, zoos, and customs seizures in Japan. Most of them were a genetic match to two specific poaching hotspots in southern Thailand.

“We cannot confirm that the otters came through the illegal trade,” said Kyoto University wildlife professor Mayako Fujihara. “But we have shown that their DNA is the same as those from areas in Thailand that are illegal trade hotspots.”

That’s a big deal. Because, honestly, that’s one hell of a coincidence.

The Asian small-clawed otter is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. It’s been banned from commercial trade under CITES protections since 2019. But that hasn’t stopped people from buying them, breeding them, or stuffing them into carry-ons. In 2017, a study by TRAFFIC found more than 500 online listings for live otters—most of them babies—over just four months in Southeast Asia. Many were headed for Japan.

Otter cafés now dot major cities like Tokyo and Osaka, fueling demand with every TikTok and YouTube post. Dr. Marie Sigaud, a researcher from France’s National History Museum, spoke with The Guardian and said the study’s findings “strongly suggest that at least some of those otters are coming directly from the illegal trade.”

And while some café owners may believe they’re helping conservation by showing off the animals to paying customers, scientists aren’t buying it.

“These otters are in Appendix I in CITES—the most highly protected category, like elephant ivory,” said Sigaud. “Our big question to answer was where they are coming from.”

In the wild, small-clawed otters are essential for balancing wetland ecosystems. In captivity, they’re often overweight, stressed, or gnawing on their own tails. Conservationists say that beyond the cute faces and squeaky noises is a harsh truth: these animals don’t belong in cafés, and many shouldn’t even be in the country.

If you’re craving animal time with your latte, maybe try a cat café that partners with a shelter. You still get the cuddles—minus the international wildlife crime.