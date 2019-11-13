Jared Kushner Wants a 24/7 Livestream of Trump’s Border Wall

The Army be damned, Jared Kushner wants a 24/7 live feed of the border wall.

President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser has reportedly insisted on installing web cameras that would livestream the long-promised construction of Trump’s long-promised border wall.

As with many initiatives by Trump’s team, the idea is all about the 2016 election — and the one in 2020.

Kushner hopes the broadcast will combat claims that Trump hasn’t delivered on the promise he shouted about at almost every campaign stop on the 2016 trail. The Washington Post reported he first floated the idea in July.

“There will be a wall cam, and it’ll launch early next year,” an unnamed senior White House official told the Post.

The only hitch? The Army Corps of Engineers and Customs and Border Protection officials apparently aren’t pleased with the idea. They’ve warned that the contractors doing the construction don’t want their proprietary methods streamed live, according to the Post, which cited four anonymous sources. The sources also told the Post they worried that the cameras might show construction crews violating Mexican sovereignty as they stray past the border to move their equipment around.

Kushner, who has been tasked with getting the wall messaging under control, hasn’t been swayed by those objections.

“It’s understood that Kushner is so aggressive because the president has been asking him about it all the time,” a senior White House official told the Post.

Trump has been struggling to get the wall built since he took office. It has already cost some $10 billion — paid by U.S. taxpayers, not by Mexico, as the president promised — and just 81 miles of wall have been built. And the majority of those 81 miles don’t actually extend the wall, they’re replacing an existing barrier.

Border walls have a history of not really doing much to stop people from entering the country. And the new wall isn’t exactly impenetrable, despite Trump’s bragging: smugglers have reportedly cut through the wall’s steel bollards with cheap reciprocating saws. And once they cut through a single slat, there’s a hole big enough for people to get through.

