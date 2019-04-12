Jared Kushner wasn’t a Republican until 2018

Jared Kushner has finally officially registered as a member of the Republican Party, voting records show, despite working as a senior adviser for his father-in-law, President Donald Trump, since the early days of his administration.

It wasn’t until Sept. 20, 2018, that Kushner changed his New York City voter registration to “Republican” from “no party” on an updated registration form to vote in the midterms.

Videos by VICE

Prior to that, Kushner had previously checked “I do not wish to enroll in a party” on his registration form in 2009, according to his file with the board of elections. He affirmed that “no party” affiliation when he re-registered to vote in 2011.

Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, are now both listed as Republicans in New York State’s voting records. It’s unclear when Ivanka changed her registration.

Ivanka and Eric Trump were famously unable to vote for their father in the 2016 Republican primary because they were not enrolled with a particular political party in the state. Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump were his only card-carrying Republicans offspring at the time of the primaries.

“They feel very, very, guilty,” Donald Trump said of Ivanka and Eric’s party affiliation at the time.

Kushner’s records indicate he registered to vote in New York City in 2009, and the state’s documentation shows he voted in 2010, 2012 through 2014, 2016, and 2018. He was previously registered to vote in New Jersey, where he never declared a party affiliation after he registered in 1999, according to records on Nexis.

Donald Trump, for his part, has changed his New York City party affiliation a number of times. Since 1987, he’s bounced between the Democratic, Republican, and Independence parties five times, according to DNA Info and The Smoking Gun.

Due to a state filing error, Kushner was previously listed in the state’s voting record as a woman. He’s now listed as a male in New York State’s voter database. Kushner’s birthday is also listed incorrectly in two separate New York City voting documents. He was born on January 10, 1981, but two absentee ballot applications list his birthday as January 11.

Kushner has also had to file updates on his disclosure forms for White House security clearances at least three times to fix incorrect information. When he first filed, in January 2017, he didn’t list foreign contacts, misstated the dates of his graduate degrees, and listed Trump’s address incorrectly, according to the Washington Post. It’s since been revealed by a government whistleblower that his security clearance application was denied last year due to concerns over his alleged foreign influences. Those concerns were overruled.

Cover: Jared Kushner attends an event where President Donald Trump signed an order recognizing Golan Heights as Israeli territory in the presence of Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (on March 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Reynolds — Pool/Getty Images)