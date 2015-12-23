Jaromir Jagr Lost Four Front Teeth and Doesn’t Give a Damn

Nothing and no one can stop Jaromir Jagr, the NHL’s oldest player who is showing no signs of slowing down.

The 43-year-old winger, who’s leading the Florida Panthers in scoring, seemingly bounces back from everything—even high sticks to the face that leave him a bloody mess.

Jagr lost his front chiclets in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators, but was right back up after a brief moment, and flashing a big, toothless smile.

Dear Santa, can I get a new teeth for Christmas :) it’s going to be tough to eat-good -at least I don’t get fat :))) — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr)December 23, 2015

He was all class, too, giving Alex Chiasson—who got Jagr in the face halfway through the first period—a little tap to the head to reassure him there were no hard feelings.



Jagr was dropping jokes postgame and didn’t seem to care in the slightest that he’s out four front teeth.

“I lost some teeth but I increased my speed as you saw on the breakaway,” he said. “I don’t want to hear anything about I’m slow.”



Never change, Jaromir.