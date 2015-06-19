Jason Day Collapses on 9th Hole at U.S. Open

Jason Day collapsed while navigating a steep portion of the fairway on the ninth hole at the end of his round today and remained on the ground for some time as he received medical attention. It was initially suspected he suffered some kind of lower leg injury, but he apparently got dizzy and fell.

Day finished the hole out, but had trouble addressing his ball in the bunker, was stumbling around, and had to request help from an official to remove a rock from in front of his ball because, as you can hear on the feed, his hands were too shaky. He hit out of the bunker and finished the hole with a bogey and finished his day at two under par and was carted away to sign his card.

Day had to withdraw from the Byron Nelson a month ago due to severe dizziness and has since undergone several tests and sleep studies to figure out a cause. In an interview on Monday, Day said everything came back negative, so he was still unsure what was going on.

“I feel good. I had three sleep studies done. I had a lot of blood tests done. I had an MRI on my head and my back — my head and my neck. And everything came back negative,” Day said on Monday. “So I have no idea what that was, other than I just may have been exhausted.”

