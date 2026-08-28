Jason’s GTA 6 Voice Actor Divides Players Over Performance

Jason’s voice actor in GTA 6 has drawn mixed reactions from players. Following the Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look Netflix event, Jason’s performance went viral online as fans debated the character’s deep voice and overall portrayal.

GTA 6 Jason Voice Actor Sparks Debate Online

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

It’s only been a few hours since the Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look event premiered, and players are already engaged in a heated debate about the game. Specifically, fans appear divided over the performance of Jason’s GTA 6 voice actor. Many Rockstar fans took to social media to criticize Jason’s deep voice, with some describing it as “monotone.”

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One user on X, for example, wrote: “Jason’s voice acting keeps sticking out to me. Not hating, but his monotone deep voice does sound really forced in certain lines.” Another player agreed and replied: “What’s wrong with this Jason character? Was he written by out of touch people? He shows zero personality throughout the whole trailer. His voice is legit irritating to hear.”

However, not everyone was critical of Jason Duval’s performance. Some users pushed back against the complaints and defended the direction Rockstar may be taking with the character. “I think Jason Duval’s acting was supposed to match Don Johnson’s as James Crockett, and people who didn’t grow up watching Miami Vice won’t see the resemblance,” one fan explained.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Regardless, Jason’s voice has sparked an interesting debate among fans who appear torn over whether they like the character’s performance. Of course, the footage only represents a small portion of the game, so players may feel differently after spending more time with Jason in the full story.

Who Is Jason’s Voice Actor in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

At the time of writing, Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed Jason’s GTA 6 voice actor. However, many fans believe the character is portrayed by Dylan Rourke. Their proof? The actor was on the IMDb cast page for Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. Unfortunately, that listing does not necessarily confirm his involvement.

IMDb pages can be edited by users, similar to Wikipedia. Since many fans have already believed that Dylan Rourke is the actor behind Jason Duval for more than a year, the new credit should be taken with a major grain of salt until Rockstar makes an official announcement.

Who Voices Lucia in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Just like Jason, we still do not officially know who voices Lucia in GTA 6. Since 2025, many fans have speculated that Lucia is played by Manni L. Perez. However, Rockstar Games has never confirmed that the actress is involved in the project.

Perez has also reportedly deleted her social media accounts multiple times after users flooded them with comments about Grand Theft Auto VI, despite her casting never being officially announced. More recently, an Instagram account claiming to belong to Manni L. Perez followed Dylan Rourke on the platform.

This caused some fans to believe that the interaction confirmed the actors behind Jason and Lucia. However, the Perez Instagram account appears to be fake and operated by someone impersonating the actress. As a result, the identities of Jason and Lucia’s voice actors remain unconfirmed at the time of writing.

gta 6 main characters names

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 Main Characters names are Jason Duval, and Lucia Caminos. In previews, Rockstar confirmed that Jason is an ex Military Ranger, who has now gotten caught up in drug-running. It’s still unclear how Lucia meets Jason, although previews claim her ankle monitor has something to do with them connecting at the start of the story.

Here is a brief description of the backstories of Jason and Lucia:

Jason Duval grew up around criminals, joined the Army after a troubled adolescence and later worked for drug runners in the Leonida Keys.

Lucia Caminos learned to fight from her father, went to prison after fighting for her family and previously lived in Liberty City with her mother.

Although Rockstar Games has revealed Jason and Lucia’s backgrounds, the studio has still not confirmed the actors behind either character. Until an official announcement is made, the identities of the GTA 6 voice cast will remain a mystery, even if fans are convinced they have already figured it out.