Jason Kelce Teamed Up With Matt Cardona for a Hilarious New Garage Beer Short Film

Jason Kelce—one of the greatest NFL centers of all time and the owner of a really nice beard—has a new movie coming out. And no, it’s not exactly what you think.

Kelce, along with Garage Beer, is getting ready to drop a new short film called Thermal Buzz. Think beer bros meets Predator… literally. This whole thing is a neat little tie-in with Predator: Badlands, which releases next month.

Videos by VICE

The short film was directed by Jordan Phoenix and was shot just outside of Orlando. It also stars pro wrestler Matt Cardona and Super Bowl champ Beau Allen. The crew did a pretty good job of blending ’90s action films and early 2000s bro comedy—two things we desperately need more of in 2025.

Watch Jason Kelce Share a Garage Beer with The Predator in New Garage Beer Ad

“As a ’90s kid, there’s nothing I loved more than a good action movie. In my mind, it’s hard to find a movie more iconic than Predator,” Kelce said. “We’re just pumped that our short film can be part of the moment; I can’t wait to see Predator: Badlands.”

Like Jason, I too love a good ’90s action film. I also love me some pro wrestling, so seeing Matt Cardona make a cameo was pretty awesome.

Also, and I’m only talking to businesses and advertising executives here, but can we get back to making fun ads like this again? Other than the Super Bowl, funny ads aren’t really a thing anymore. And even the ads shown during The Big Game aren’t that great anymore.

It’s sad. We’re losing recipes.

Anyway, you can catch the ad on Garage Beer’s social media profiles, or see it air live during NFL games. The complete short film, titled Thermal Buzz, will be released on October 31. And, of course, Predator: Badlands hits theatres on November 7.