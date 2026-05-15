Jason Mewes on His New YouTube Series, Playing a Stoner While Sober, and the Latest Jay and Silent Bob Video Game [Exclusive]

Jason Mewes is best known to comedy fans as Jay of Jay and Silent Bob, a character he’s played alongside childhood friend Kevin Smith for the past 32 years. The duo first appeared in Smith’s 1994 cult classic Clerks, and have gone on to be featured in countless other movies, TV shows, video games, and comics—most notably Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. On the solo side of things, Mewes has had memorable roles in everything from The Last Godfather with Harvey Keitel to Hawaii Five-0 and Murdoch Mysteries.

Nowadays, Mewes is busier than ever, juggling stand-up, podcasting, streaming, and even a new Jay and Silent Bob-themed weed strain. One of his latest projects is 5 Things with Jay Mewes, a short-form YouTube series in which he’s interviewed such famous folks as Smith, Steve-O, and Danny Trejo in a Quick Stop-esque convenience store. That’s in addition to the recently released video game Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch.

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We managed to catch up with Mewes in between his numerous gigs to get his thoughts on a whole bunch of stuff, including James Van Der Beek’s passing and his rumored friendship with a well-known rock star. Take a look below.

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In your new YouTube series, 5 Things, you take celebrity guests around a convenience store and have them pick out five items they can’t live without. What are some of your essentials?

1 – Ginger ale: I consider this a loophole in my wife’s no-soda policy.

2 – Hostess orange cupcakes: This is my post-stand-up sweet treat whenever I’m on the road.

3 – Ginger-turmeric immunity shots: I have a toddler, a tween, and I’m on the road often. I drink one every day, and I’m convinced they keep me safe from all the yucky germs.

4 – Scratch-offs: Hoping I get that big money one day so I can buy my own convenience store.

5 – Freeze-dried Lemonheads: I’m not a big fan of candy, but these melt in your mouth.

I don’t think I’ve ever heard you talk about your comedic influences. Who helped mold your sense of humor?

Jim Carrey, Eddie Murphy, and Chris Farley.

You made a funny appearance in the Nightmare on Elm Street documentary, Never Sleep Again, poking fun at the character from Freddy vs. Jason, who seemed to be modeled after you. How did you end up doing that, and what did you think of the movie’s “homage”?

I have always been a fan of both franchises, so I jumped at the chance to be part of the documentary. I thought it was a fun homage to the character Jay.

James Van Der Beek, who played your stunt double in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, passed away in February. Did you know him well, and do you have any good stories about working with him?

I didn’t know him well, but I do remember him being a very nice person while we were on set together. I remember him improvising a bunch and making me laugh while we filmed that scene. I’m grateful that I got the chance to work with him.

Kevin Smith once posted a letter he received from George Carlin, where he told Kevin to play an Otto-and-George tape for you. Were you a big Otto and George fan, or did Carlin just send you guys random stuff to listen to?

Kevin Smith was always a huge fan of George Carlin. I was stoked to get the chance to meet and work with him. I actually wasn’t familiar with Otto and George at the time, but George thought I would like it. For years, I wanted a puppet but wasn’t even sure where to find one. It was very sweet that he thought of me.

Is it true that you’re good friends with Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day?

If only the rumors were true. I have actually never even met him, but I am a fan of his music.

Studio executives originally didn’t want you to be in Mallrats and pushed for Seth Green as a replacement. What was that all about?

The studio was worried about my lack of on-set experience. I had never taken an acting class or had any professional experience. They had me audition with other actors my age, and Seth Green performed best during the audition process. But Kevin Smith still thought the role should go to the person the character was based on—me. So I had to prove myself to the studio during the first few days of filming. Kevin flew me out, and I stayed with him in his hotel room, sleeping on the floor until the studio had the chance to review the dailies.

You and Kevin have a new video game, Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch, that came out—appropriately enough—on 4/20. What was that experience like?

Voiceover work is always a great time, especially when we get to voice our alter egos, Bluntman and Chronic. The game is so well done and a lot of fun. It was definitely a passion project, taking 10 years to complete.

You’ve been sober for years now, and Kevin recently quit smoking weed. Is it weird for you guys to still play stoner characters under the circumstances?

No, not at all. Jay and Silent Bob have always been stoner characters, but they don’t mess with hard drugs. That is my temptation. Kevin actually played Silent Bob for years before becoming a stoner. He didn’t start smoking weed until 2008, which means he’s only played Silent Bob as a real-life stoner in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and Clerks III. Although he stopped smoking for a year, he has returned with a vengeance. Earlier this month, in collaboration with Jeeter, we launched a custom strain called Jay and Silent Bob Banana Hammock.

What else do you have coming up? Any other new projects to look out for?

I recently started a rewatch podcast about one of my favorite series, Murdoch Mysteries, which you can watch on YouTube. I’m also back on the road performing at a club near you—tour dates and information are available at jaymewes.com/events. Plus, I stream daily on Twitch. And check out my new series, 5 Things with Jay Mewes, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.