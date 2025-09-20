Jay Electronica Talks ‘Living With’ Diddy and Not Showing Up in His Affidavit on New Song

It was incredibly jarring to hear Diddy on the new Jay Electronica album. Recently, the New Orleans rapper surprisingly dropped A Written Testimony: Leaflets on Friday (Sept. 19th). However, the first words you hear aren’t from him, they’re from Diddy. On the intro “Abracadabra,” he addresses the state of hip-hop as a genre and larger culture, echoing sentiments that it’s dead or close to it. Consequently, he emphasizes Electronica is equipped to save it and that people wait so long for him to drop because they know he can do it.

“Hip-hop is in a very, very dangerous place, you know,” Diddy tells Jay Electronica on the intro. “Give them that shit, you know what I’m saying? Live at they souls, lift up they vibration. That’s what God sent you here to do, you know? That’s why we wait so long. We wait for things that are good ‘cause good things come to those who wait…”

Additionally, Electronica addresses Diddy more directly “Four Billion, Four Hundred Million 4,400,000,000 / The Worst Is Yet To Come.”

Jay Electronica References and Features Diddy on New Album

On the record, he says that lived with the disgraced Bad Boy mogul once upon a time ago. However, he also notes that he wasn’t in any legal documentation that would tie him to his actions either. “I was living with puff and cash and never showed up in the affidavit,” he raps. “I’m a smoother criminal than Michael Jackson maybe.”

While the actual living together remains a bit unclear, Jay Electronica definitely held a close relationship with Puff once upon a time ago. Moreover, amidst his trial, the rapper showed up outside the courthouse with his two dogs, “out here supporting my brother” when addressing a TMZ reporter.

In the meantime, Diddy will remain in prison until his sentencing on October 3rd.