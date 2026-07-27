Jay Mohr Says He Once Walked Into a Comedy Club and Found Tracy Morgan Fighting Audience Members

During an appearance on the Lamont & Tonelli Show in 2017, Jay Mohr fondly remembered a wild encounter he’d had with Tracy Morgan back in their early stand-up days. From Mohr’s recollection, it was somewhere around 1994 when he drove drunk to a comedy club in order to catch Morgan perform.

Upon arriving at the venue, Mohr was surprised to find Morgan in the hallway rather than on stage. But Morgan wasn’t just standing around doing nothing; Mohr happened to show up in the middle of a fistfight Morgan was having with multiple audience members (for reasons that aren’t exactly clear).

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Jay Mohr Says Tracy Morgan Was Fighting Multiple People When He First Saw Him in 1994

According to Mohr, Morgan was pretty good with his hands and was laying people out one by one with body shots. The entire time Morgan was fighting, he was reportedly trash talking his opponents and saying nonsensical things like, “I miss my daughter!”—despite the fact that he didn’t even have a daughter at that point. Drunk and wanting to help Morgan out, Mohr decided to jump into the action. Initially, Morgan didn’t recognize Mohr and went to punch what he thought was a random white guy running in his direction.

Thankfully, Morgan realized who Mohr was at the last second and stopped just short of hitting him in the face. “I’m not gonna mess with you, Jay Mohrs [sic], you legendary!” Morgan said after identifying his friend, “Let’s go get pregnant!” Mohr went on to explain that that was Morgan’s way of telling him, “I almost hit you.” You can listen to Mohr recount the story for yourself right here:

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That wouldn’t be the last time Mohr had a memorable run-in with Morgan, however. More than 30 years later, Mohr went to the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary show with one goal in mind: to get Morgan to take a picture with his wife, Jeanie. “We’ve come a long way from the Boston comedy club,” Morgan told Mohr when they finally crossed paths that night. Jeanie then invited Morgan out to join them at a Lakers game in Los Angeles, which Morgan responded to by asking her if she was a dancer for the team: